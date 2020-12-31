Traditionally, this time of year, Franklin County gyms and ice rinks would be bursting with enthusiastic fans and vibrant student sections. This winter has been much different, so far, as has much of 2020. Through all the changes and challenges this year has brought, Messenger Sports has appreciated the resiliency, compassion, kindness, care, and dedication of Franklin County athletes, coaches, fans, and families.
The spring of 2020 found spring athletes waiting for news of a season that never came. The summer brought limited competition, and the fall a short and exciting season that saw several Franklin County teams go deep into playoffs.
The photo of Charlie Gates, above, was captured by his sister Mae Gates of Franklin. It sums up the year very well. We've had some beautiful moments, some unexpected surprises, and a lot of time doing things on our own.
As we head into 2021, there's one thing that's certain. The qualities that got us through this last year are certainly going to help us get through the next, and I'm willing to bet we'll have some amazing moments, some unforgettable games, and lots of incredible athletes to celebrate!
