Welcome to Northwestern Vermont!

Here you will find breathtaking vistas, historic downtowns, delicious local foods and boundless opportunities for recreation.

We have nationally-designated Wild and Scenic rivers, perfect for canoeing or casting a line. Bike paths lace the countryside and draw visitors from across the nation, and internationally.

Lake Champlain, the sixth largest freshwater lake in the country, is perfect for an afternoon sail, a swim or simply relaxing on the shore while enjoying the beauty of a lake with mountains on both sides.

Perhaps it is that beauty which inspires our artists and musicians. Throughout the region, you’ll find original arts and crafts, concerts and performances.

The list of things to do is endless.

After a day outside, relax at one of our top-notch restaurants or simply get a creemee, Vermont’s own special version of soft ice cream, named for its creaminess. Be sure to visit one of our farmers’ markets or pick-your-own berry farms and orchards to take some of our locally grown goodness home with you.

There are also shops filled with unique items you won’t find on Amazon.

Downtown St. Albans is in the midst of a boom, with recent improvements building on its historic character to create a lovely, pedestrian-friendly downtown, perfect for an afternoon stroll.

Just to our north, you’ll find southern Quebec, with its own unique culture, wineries and events. We encourage you to visit our northern neighbors while you’re here.

We trust you will enjoy your stay, and, please, come back to see us again…and tell a friend.

Look for the print guide to hit rest stops and other high traffic areas by mid-June.

View the 2019 Discover Northwest Vermont Area Guide