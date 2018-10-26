When St. Albans celebrated the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the first train in the city on October 18, 1950, the Central Vermont Railway turned back the pages of history in establishing a new precedent in naming, as well as numbering its locomotives. The first CV engine to carry a name in more than 60 years was the giant mountain type, No. 601, christened “City of St. Albans”. Mayor Ben Fisher, of St. Albans, third from left, is shown lowering the floral curtain, which reveals the name of the engine. Note the initials CV in the floral curtain. With him, second from left, is Donald Gordon, C.M.G. chairman and president, Canadian National and Central Vermont Railways. Flanking them and dressed in the fashion of the 1850’s are Kay Keddy and Carmen Lister. If you have any photos you would like to share with the museum, please contact us at 527-7933 or stamuseum.org.