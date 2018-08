From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Yuki Rey is a kitchen helper! She is 2 years old and loves to see what people are eating and tries her hardest to get a taste. She loves taking long naps and is very affectionate. She doesn’t like other cats and would do best in a home on her own. She loves pets and is very people friendly

Yuki Rey is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.