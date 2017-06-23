Wyman 'Bud' Ovitt, Jr.

ST. ALBANS — Wyman R. “Bud” Ovitt, Jr. a lifelong area resident passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at the Franklin County Rehab Center surrounded by his family.

Born in St. Albans on Dec. 21, 1931, the son of the late Wyman R. and Beatrice (Flanagan) Ovitt, Bud was 85 years old.

Bud began his career with the Central Vermont Railroad in October 1948. Throughout his career he held various jobs, retiring in June 1991 as a brakeman.

Bud joined the United States Army at the age of 18 and received his Honorable Discharge on July 15, 1952. He was a longtime communicant of St. Mary’s Parish. He belonged to the American Legion and Champlain Country Club. Athletics were a large part of Bud’s life, playing on several local sports teams throughout his childhood and adulthood, including area softball and bowling leagues. He was an outstanding athlete, especially on the softball field as a pitcher. His passion for sports led him to become one of BFA-St. Albans’ biggest fans and supporters, following their athletic teams every fall, winter and spring.

Bud’s love and dedication to his family have left a huge mark on their hearts, and one of the things they will miss most is his gift for making each person feel special. He was extremely generous to all of those in his family. One of his best qualities was his sense of humor, which he shared with everyone throughout his life.

Survivors include his siblings, Marilyn Toof of St. Albans, Vt.; Patricia Toth of Biloxi, Miss.; John (Elisabeth) Ovitt of Bluffton, S.C.; Sandra (Charles) Yessian of Newington, Conn.; Robert (Brenda) Ovitt of Russellville, Ala.

Bud is also survived by his very special niece and nephew, Wendy and Brian Richard of Milton, Vt. and “Grandchildren of his Heart,” Kevin (Lauren) Richard of Colchester, Vt. and Hilary (Jerry) Carter of Essex Junction, Vt. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Susan Ovitt of Atlanta, Ga. and former sister-in-law, Michele Ovitt of St. Albans, Vt., as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Bud was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Ovitt and brother-in-law, Ronald Toof.

Bud’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at the Franklin County Rehab Center as well as Katy Lemery and the staff at Homestead Assisted Living Facility for all of their compassion and support over the past several years.

Bud’s family will greet family and friends on Sunday, June 25, 2017, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 26, 2017, 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Joseph Ikegbunam as celebrant. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Franklin County Rehab Center, 110 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, VT or BFA Boosters Club, c/o Ellen Gissel, 71 South Main Street, St. Albans, VT 05478.

To send Bud’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, please go to his on-line guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.