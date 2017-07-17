Working together for clean water

Commissioner Emily Boedecker (on the right) goes over a map of Lake Carmi and the Watershed area with colleague Sara Bates, the watershed coordinator.

FRANKLIN — Vermont Environmental Commissioner Emily Boedecker was in Franklin on Friday to take a boat tour of Lake Carmi and meet with campers and residents about the condition of the lake.

Carmi, like Lake Champlain, is impaired by blue-green algae blooms caused by nutrient runoff and is the subject of a TMDL (Total Maximum Daily Load) intended to limit the amount of phosphorous reaching the lake. Phosphorous feeds blue-green algae blooms.

“All in is a phrase that we use, but it’s so much more than a slogan,” said Boedecker, “because whatever footprint we have in a watershed, whether it’s a small camp footprint or a large farm footprint, we’ve all got things that we can do to help with the water quality and the things we want from the lake. With that it’s not a question of who has the biggest or smallest impact, it’s taking personal responsibility.”

Boedecker took a boat tour of the lake and spoke with members of the Lake Carmi Campers Association (LCCA) and the Franklin Watershed Committee (FWC).

“From the state’s perspective, Lake Carmi is one of those areas where we know there is so much engagement, whether through the camper’s association, the local farmers, or the watershed alliance, we have all the pieces and parts. To my mind, we have all the ingredients for a successful recipe and we know what the end dish is that we are trying to make, we just need everyone to come together in the ways that they can be responsible to get those results,” said Boedecker.

“From the agency’s perspective, one of the reasons I wanted to come out here in person is so I could hear from folks who were working on the ground, to have the chance to say thank you and to celebrate the contribution, but also to hear what are the most important things that we as an agency can do,” said Boedecker.

