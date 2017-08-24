Winston Lacasse, Sr.

Posted by Michelle Monroe Executive Editor Learn more about Michelle

Just

The Facts Owned by

FRANKLIN — Winston Ernest Lacasse, Sr., age 85 years, a resident of the Gallup Road in Franklin died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in the Northwestern Medical Center with loving family at his side.

Born in Underhill on, April 10, 1932, he was the son of the late Alfred Hiram and Phillis Sadie (Amoor) Lacasse. He attended schools in Milton and on, Feb. 12, 1956, was married to the former Clarabelle Lafountaine who predeceased him on, April 22, 2013.

A lifetime farmer Winston loved maple sugaring, vegetable gardening and haying.

He is survived by three sons, Winston Lacasse Jr. of St. Albans, Richard Lacasse and wife Lisa of Alburgh and John Lacasse and his wife Carrie of Fairfax; two daughters, Phyllis Charbonneau and husband Joseph of Berkshire and Theresa Lucy St. Pierre and husband Timothy of Peru, N.Y.; one brother, Erwin Lacasse and wife Marilyn of Massachusetts; a sister, Jeannette Spence of Williston; sister-in-law Linda Demar and her husband David of Milton; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife Clarabelle, Winston was predeceased by brothers, Alfred and Edmond (Mert) Lacasse.

Winston’s family extends their sincerest thanks to the staff of the Northwestern Medical Center for all of their professional care, many kindnesses and support.

A funeral service will be held Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, at 11 a.m. from The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton, The Reverend Kerry T. Cameron will officiate. Interment will follow at the Lacasse family lot in Riverside Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Gifts in Winston’s memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, National Headquarters, 3735 Alexandria Pike, Cold Springs, KY 41076

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.