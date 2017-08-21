Wilma Forand

BAKERSFIELD — Wilma G. Forand, age 92, passed away Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.

She was born April 1, 1925 in Bromont, Quebec, Canada to the late William and Mary (Morris) Dunlavey.

Wilma grew up on the Irish Range in Bromont. She married the love of her life, Roland Forand, in 1949. They moved to the United States in 1956, and settled in Enosburgh for a few years before moving to Bakersfield. Wilma was a homemaker and caregiver most of her life. She loved music, dancing, entertaining and the occasional game of Bingo. When Roland passed away in 1993 Wilma moved in with her daughter and her husband, Charmaine and Clement. She stayed there for nearly 25 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Charmaine and Clement Paquette and their children, Chad and Erin Paquette, their children, Xander, Anya and Wesley, Craig Paquette, his children, Cole, Olivia and Ethan and Carrie Paquette, her children, Charlie and Henry; her son, Daniel and Brenda Forand and their children, Jessie and Katie Forand and her daughter, Marlene and Chris Bouthillette and their children, Emilie, Adam and Shane and many special nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Wilma was predeceased by her husband, Roland Forand; her daughter, Jo-Ann Forand and siblings, Winifred (Cecil) McMahon, Eileen (Lawrence) Campbell, Edna (Peter) Dunn, Morris (Gilberte) Dunlavey, Emmitt Dunlavey, Elmer (Marie) Dunlavey and Marie (John) Choquette.

Wilma’s family would like to thank the staff from Our Lady of the Meadows and Franklin County Home Health for the care she received over the last few months.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s / St. George’s Catholic Church, VT Route 36, East Fairfield. Interment will follow in St. George’s Cemetery in Bakersfield.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in Wilma’s memory may be made to the Bakersfield Special Concerns Committee, c/o Donna Paquette, P.O. Box 59, Bakersfield, VT 05441.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com.