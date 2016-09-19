Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

FAIRFAX — Willo T. Scott, 84, left us on Thursday Sept. 15, 2016. She was born Feb. 22, 1932, in Claremont, N.H. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Chester P. Scott, Jr. and her son Bud Scott.

She is survived by her daughter Donna Parfitt and husband, Sam, of Sheldon, her son William Scott and his wife, Cinda, of North Springfield, and her daughter Angela Scott and her companion, Dan Fortie,r of Waterville, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2016 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Fairfax. There will follow a get together at 15 Old Academy St., Fairfax.

The family also invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.