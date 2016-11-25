WILLIAM E. BOUCHER

Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

It is with deep sadness and a broken heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bill, who was able to die at home, as per his request. Bill was born Aug. 5, 1944. We were married Jan. 10, 1987 and lived a wonderful, wonderful 30 years together. He was my husband, best friend, mentor, comrade, shared all things from cooking to gardening.

Bill graduated from Winooski High School in 1962, joined the Army for 3 years, and then joined IBM where he stayed until his retirement in 1991. He then worked a short time at Franklin Rental, and then for 10 years at J&L Hardware in Fairfax.

Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman, having won the Salmon/Trout Division of the LCI in 1986, with his friend, Dick Plant. He loved fishing in Ontario and New York. Bill also had an amazing talent for photography. He took hundreds of beautiful nature photos of flowers, fish, birds, deer, etc.

Bill loved sitting out and watching the wild life on and in our pond from ospreys to eagles to herons, from beavers to otters to geese. It won’t be the same without him sitting beside me, both of us with binoculars, identifying the ducks and birds.

Bill loved his step-daughter, Lynn Bergeron, husband, Nathan, and children Ben and Samantha, to the moon and back. There is nothing he wouldn’t have done for them. He leaves his daughter, Michelle (Mike) Brooks from Mesquite, Nevada, and stepsons Tom-Fountain Provost (Linda) and family from Vergennes, David Provost (Gina) and family from Florida, and Christopher Provost and family from South Burlington. He also leaves a brother, Tom, and a sister, Jean.

At Bill’s request, there will be no viewing, no service, no burial. Bill requested that he be cremated, and we are honoring his wishes.

There will be a celebration of his life in the spring, here on the pond, when the geese return.

I cannot express my gratitude and respect for the members of the FCHHA including Jeanne, Jodie, Tracy, Nikki, Emma and Katy. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bill’s honor to the FCHHA or the NRA. Funeral arrangements by Champlain Cremation Service, 132 Main St. Winooski. On line condolences may be sent to www.lavignefh.com.Till we met again, my love. Helen. See more at lavignefuneralhome.com.