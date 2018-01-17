FAIRFAX — William “Bill” Fay, better known as “Bing” to the family, a lifelong resident to the area, passed away Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 with his loving wife by his side.

Born Aug. 30, 1942, in St. Albans, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Gladys (McKinney) Fay. Bill was 75 years old.

Bill was a graduate of BFA-St .Albans. On March 25, 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, Donna (Frazier) Fay who survives him.

Bill was a very dedicated man and proud of his career in the United States Air Force. He loved hunting, fishing and watching deer. He also enjoyed painting deer pictures and working with wood. He was an avid fan of John Wayne and knew every movie John Wayne had appeared in.

Survivors include his wife Donna Fay; daughter, Cindy Sweeney and her husband, Scott Sweeney; sister, Rita Fay; brother-in-law, Bruce Frazier; granddaughter, Jessica Kohler and her fiancé, Jeff Stewart; and great-grandson, Benjamin Kohler. Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Fay. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews as well as many friends and fond memories of Cottonwood Cove Campground.

Visiting will be Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 in the Heald Funeral Home, 87 So. Main St., St. Albans from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service. Rev. Megan Stowe, Pastor of St. Paul United Methodist Church, will officiate. At the conclusion of the services, Military Honors will then be accorded the Air Force Veteran.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Messages of condolences to be shared with the family may be sent to www.healdfuneralhome.com.