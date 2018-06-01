Sarah Jo Willey, daughter of Lyle and Carol Willey of Bakersfield, and Daniel Marcotte, son of Ronald Marcotte and Janice Ketchum, also of Bakersfield, were married on May 17, 2018 in an 80’s glam rock concert at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe.

Sarah Jo and Dan formed their band, Afterburn, especially for the event by reuniting with guitarist Ben Weed as core members of the band Silverback, and adding in the talent of Erik Kilburn on drums, Brian Wiggins on keyboard, Jesse Agan on lead vocals and guitar, and back up vocals from Carol Ann Jones, Rosie Newton, and Sarah Brooks. Four hundred friends and family members packed the venue in their best 80’s attire and rocked out to favorite hits from Foreigner, Journey, Warrant, Bon Jovi, Twisted Sister, and more. Jared Willey, brother of the bride, and Michael Lemnah, friend of the bride and groom performed the ceremony on stage as part of the show.

Sarah Jo owns Creative Muse Floral Design and teaches Business Leadership at Cold Hollow Career Center. Dan owns Dan Marcotte AirShows and is an A&P mechanic at the Franklin County State Airport. They live in Bakersfield with their son, Will.