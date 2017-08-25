Why do the trolls reign supreme in Vt.’s online forums?

By Emerson Lynn Editor & Co-Publisher More stories by Emerson

Just

The Facts Owned by

Vermont is number one, and it was not the aim of the Legislature, or the governor, or any advocacy group. Nor will there be any bumper stickers attesting to the distinction.

Vermont leads all other states – we’re number one – with the toxicity of its online commenting.

Yea us.

We earned this status courtesy of Wired.com and Disqus, an online commenting platform. The two companies analyzed 92 million comments over a 16-month period, which included over 7,000 forums [used by Disqus] and two million authors.

Vermont had the highest percentage [12.2 percent] of comments judged to be toxic. New Hampshire, our neighbor to the east, had the lowest at 4.7 percent.

That can’t be true.

We’re way nicer than people from New Hampshire; maybe it’s because New Hampshire is such a backwoods place that technology hasn’t caught up and people still have to write letters to the editor, [those who can even write…]

Oooops.

[Where did that come from?]

Seriously, why would Vermont be the most “troll-ridden” place in the nation? Why would one of every four Vermont authors think it necessary to be nasty? And what do we learn when we’re told that the nastiest time of the day for commenting is 3 a.m.?

Dunno.

The lack of sunny days and warm temps? We’ve learned from the best: “Feel the Bern?” We’re an ultra-liberal state living in the Trump-era?

Least we start believing that we live in the land of broken toys and malcontents, it’s good to remember we’re talking about a small percentage of people – those who choose to participate in online comment sections of news sites.

Most of us are wise enough to avoid the comment section; like making the conscious decision to not follow beaconing strangers into dark alleys at midnight. It takes about three long seconds to figure out that a reasoned discussion is a troll’s kryptonite. Which also explains the middle of the night as being the time when most nasty comments are posted. Trolls fear the light.

What’s interesting about the study is how the authors defined toxic. It’s basically a Google-funded algorithm that’s figured out how to identify conversations that drive others away. It’s a tool called Perspective. It can identify conversations that are rude, disrespectful, profane or just plain hateful.

That’s useful, most obviously because the purpose of online comment sections is to promote a dialogue that deepens the discussion. The point is to involve the public in a way where we all learn more about the topic being discussed.

Trolls subtract from that effort. According to those who monitor such things, half of all Americans have been harassed or abused online, which prompts them to change their identities or to retreat from the discussion. Thoughtful commentators decline to participate at all because they don’t want to be associated with the trolls.

The trolls win.

There is a glimmer of hope – even for Vermont. As the algorithm becomes more sophisticated, it becomes more accurate, which should prompt news sites to consider the algorithms’s conclusions, and rid themselves of the 3 a.m. pests.

But that’s only the beginning. It’s our social networks where the largest percentage of abuse occurs, not news sites. If news sites can become adept at making their comment sections safe places to visit then perhaps social networks can adopt the same procedures.

Until then, we’re open to our readers’ thoughts as to why Vermont has more trolls than any other state, but we’re not open to the thought that people in New Hampshire are so much nicer than we are.

You do know their state motto, right? “Live free or DIE?”