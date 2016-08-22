WETHERBY ~ BATES

Just

ENOSBURG FALLS — John B. and Mary Jane Wetherby, of Richford, are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Courtney Frances Wetherby to Bradley Thomas Bates, son of Thomas and Kimberly Bates of Enosburg Falls.

The ceremony took place at Niles Landing in West Swanton with Amanda St. Pierre officiating.

Courtney graduated from Richford High School and went on to get her degree at Castleton State College. She is currently employed at the Swanton Health Center NOTCH as a dental assistant and she is also a dance coach.

Bradley is a graduate of Enosburg Falls High School and went on to earn his degree at VTC. He is currently employed at Connor Contracting Site as a superintendent. He is also a self-employed sugar maker.

The wedding party was compiled with Maid-of-Honor; Shelby Wetherby; bridesmaids; Courtney Kate Bates, Alexandria Benoit, Meghan St.Pierre, Elizabeth Haffly, Brittany Rivard, Rebecca Menard, and Alison Gingas; best man; Zachary Bates; ring bearer; Noah Gagne; ushers; Joshua Bates, Kyle Lauire, Shane Laurie, Darren Laurie, Darren Rivard, Nathan Gingras, and Alex Baron.

Reception was held at Niles Landing in West Swanton with music performed by Ronnie Sheltra and Bad Horsey.