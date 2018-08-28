The Fletcher Elementary School is helping keep students healthy by providing a free fresh fruit or vegetable snack to every student every day as part of a grant through the Vermont Agency of Education’s Child Nutrition Programs.

FAIRFAX — Community and wellness go hand-in-hand at Franklin West Supervisory Union (FWSU).

In its quest to improve students’ health and learning, FWSU has engaged with local organizations, drawn on national and international blueprints for student health, and is now seeking to engage parents.

“They are just ahead of everybody,” said Jessica Frost, wellness specialist for RiseVT. “It always takes time to change culture, but they’ve already been doing it. They’ve already laid the ground work and have been changing their culture for awhile, where other communities are just starting to think about wellness beyond just having a healthy lunch or breakfast.”

Many Vermont supervisory unions and school districts, including Franklin West, have modeled their wellness policy after the components of the Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child (WSCC) model, which was created in 2014 by the Center for Disease Control and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development. The goal of the model is to change the community from the inside out, by first focusing attention on the child’s wellbeing, while recognizing the linkages between learning, health and the role schools play within communities.

The WSCC is what drives all of the work done in the FWSU.

This past year, RiseVT used a tool by the CDC to evaluate all the wellness policies around the county. Franklin West’s policy scored the highest.

Linda Keating, curriculum director at FWSU, says the whole district took pride in the score because the district really focuses on wellness. “That was what made us really proud,” she said. “We got a high score on a policy that basically reflected what we believed in and what we’re actually doing.”

Keating credits much of this success to a focus on leadership and community partnerships.

“We have an actual leadership team that coordinates all of the work. I really think that’s where most of our strength comes from. We have this converge, diverge, converge, diverge model where we bring all of our schools and partners together, we set the goals and tasks, we go back into our stakeholder groups, whether they are schools or the community, then we come back and talk about our results,” Keating said.

The WSCC leadership team consists of teachers, board members and administration within FWSU as well as various community partners from RiseVT, the Abbey Group, the United Way of Northwest Vermont, the Department of Health, Northwestern Counseling and Support Services (NCSS), and Franklin County Caring Communities. These representatives come to all the wellness leadership team meetings, which are held four times a year. During these meetings, the team spends half a day examining data and establishing wellness goals focused on the WSCC model.

“These community partners are critical,” Keating said. “Geographically, we’re not connected as well to those kind of resources here in Franklin West. You have to coordinate and organize to get those resources. The fact that they come to us four times a year, and then work in our schools throughout the year is just phenomenal.”

Including these partners in their wellness meetings has allowed FWSU to really pinpoint the areas in need of improvement on the school level. Fletcher Elementary School chose, for example, to focus on the Harvest Program of the Month, in which a locally grown fruit or vegetable is offered in the school cafeteria during the month while students have the opportunity to learn more about its history and nutritional value in their classrooms. The Abbey Group suggested the program.

