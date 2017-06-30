The Welden Springs House, now a private residence, was once a hotel welcoming visitors to Franklin County.

Just

The Facts Owned by

From the Saint Albans Museum:

In the 19th century there was a series of mineral springs all across Vermont offering their waters to customers who were seeking cures for a variety of ailments. This is a time, of course, before antibiotics and treatments that we take for granted today.

In northern Vermont there was a springs in Alburgh, the Highgate Springs Hotel, the Congress Springs Hotel in Sheldon, the Brunswick Spring Hotel in eastern Vermont and others. Almost all of these buildings are gone today. This is the Weldon Spring house, seen here. It is still standing and is now a private home. We do not know if anything still exists of the original springs from its operational years, from approximately 1860 to 1800 other than bottles.

You can contact SAM at (802) 527-7933 or online at www.stamuseum.org