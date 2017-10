Hannah Burns controls the ball in front of Enosburg teammate Gabby Caforia.

Wednesday’s Messenger has coverage from the following local sporting events:

BFA-St. Albans vs. Colchester girls soccer;

Enosburg vs. Danville girls soccer;

MVU girls golf results;

Enosburg vs. Lyndon Institute boys soccer;

MVU vs. Middlebury girls soccer.

Check out the Messenger every day for all of your local sports coverage!