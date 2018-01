JOSH KAUFMANN, St. Albans Messenger Milton's Lauren Gibney (12) and Enosburg's Sophie Burns (24) eye a rebound during the Hornets' 52-30 win Tuesday night.

Wednesday’s Messenger has coverage from the following local basketball games:

Enosburg vs. Milton Girls Basketball;

Richford vs. Peoples Academy Girls Basketball;

BFA-St. Albans vs. U-32 Raiders Boys Basketball;

MVU vs. Lake Region Girls Basketball;

BFA-St. Albans vs. Burlington Girls Basketball;

BFA-Fairfax vs. Stowe Girls Basketball.

For full coverage of all the games and more sports, pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Messenger!