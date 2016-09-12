Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ST. ALBANS CITY – Wayne Robert Parah, age 85 years, a native of Fairfax and a 50-year resident of St. Albans, died late Thursday evening, Sept. 8, 2016, at the Vermont Respite House in Williston with loving family at his side.

Born in St. Albans on April 26, 1931, he was the son of the late Charles Edward and Doris Phoebe (Johnson) Parah. He attended Fairfax schools and was married to the former Norma Campbell who survives him.

Wayne faithfully served his country in the United Sates Army during the Korean Era and received his Honorable Discharge on Sept. 13, 1961.

He worked many years as a machinist and retired from General Electric in Burlington. In earlier years he was employed at the H.P. Hood Creamery and managed the St. Albans Store. He was also well known throughout the St. Albans area for selling bicycles and sports cards. His hobbies included horseshoes and candle pin bowling. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and loved his dogs Faith and Brandy.

In addition to his wife, Norma of St. Albans City, Wayne leaves his daughter, Tammy Conger and two sons, Wayne Jr. and Charles Parah all of St. Albans; two sisters, Bette Fickert of Glen Burnie, Md. and Nancy Green and husband, Richard, of Highgate; three brothers, Charles Parah and wife, Margaret, of Port Henry, N.Y., Maurice Parah and wife, Judy, of Highgate Center, and Armand Parah and wife, Linda, of Radford, Va.; four grandchildren, Loralee Bechard and family, Michael Conger and family, Meaghan Conger and Hunter Parah; five great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Donna Parah of Highgate Center, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by a brother, Lyle Parah.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday Sept. 14, 2016, at 11 a.m. from The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada St., Swanton. Father Luke P. Austin will officiate. The Rite of Committal with military honors will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Friends may call at The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton on Tuesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. Father Austin will conduct a prayer vigil at 7:45 p.m. and remain after for The Sacrament of Reconciliation.

Gifts in Wayne’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, Saint Albans, 05478.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com