ST. ALBANS — Wayne A. Nolan, 73, died Thursday, morning, Jan. 11, 2018, at the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehab Center with his family at his side.

Wayne was born May 23, 1944, in St. Albans to Fred and Paulette Nolan.

In 1964, Wayne married his high school sweetheart, Bette Jean Bates, together they had, two sons, Ronald Nolan and his wife, Kanlaya Kon of St. Albans and Steve Nolan of St. Albans.

Wayne went to St. Albans Town School and graduated from BFA-St. Albans in 1964. In his senior year he joined the Vermont Army National Guard for a six-year enlistment. He first worked for his father on the family farm until 1966, at which time he went to work at H.P. Hood Creamery until they closed. Wayne then began work for the St. Albans Town Highway Department for a number of years. In 1984, he went to work at IBM, retiring in 2004 due to ill health.

Wayne enjoyed camping, fishing, mowing his lawn and playing with his golden retriever, Sasha. He was a former member of Our Lady of the Lake Church.

In addition to his wife and sons, Wayne is also survived by his grandchildren, Cassidy, Zachary, Amanda and husband, Christopher, Jeremy and his fiancé, Carrissa and Angelina as well as his great grandchildren, Haylie, MaKayla, Declan and one expected soon.

Wayne is also survived by his sisters, Nancy Boucher and husband, Roland, of Randolph, Vermont and Marie Lebel of St. Albans and sister-in-law, Dorothy Nolan of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was pre-deceased by his brother, Robert Nolan.

Relatives and friends will honor and remember Wayne by attending calling hours on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Heald Funeral Chapel with the Reverend Joseph Ikegbunam officiating. Interment will be held later this spring in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy, please consider the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive – Suite 130, Williston, Vermont 05495.

To send Wayne’s family a message of condolence or share of memory, please go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.