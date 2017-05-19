Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

HIGHGATE — Wayne Anthony Young, age 80 years, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017, with loving family by his side. Wayne was born in Fairfield on Dec. 18, 1936, to the late Donald and Kathleen (Hale) Young.

He graduated from Bellows Free Academy in 1955, where he met the love of his life and was married 61 years to Marion (Bessette) Young. Wayne served his country in the U.S. Navy for four years. After returning from the Navy, Wayne followed in his father’s footsteps and was employed by the Sheldon Paper Mill for 42 years where he later retired a maintenance supervisor.

In Wayne’s earlier years he enjoyed gardening, woodworking and music of all kinds. What Wayne enjoyed the most was being home by the pool with family and friends.

He leaves his wife Marion; three sons and their wives, Mark and Denise, Steve and Candie and Gary and Tamie; six grandchildren, Sara, Eric, Miranda, Shaun, Heather and Jodie; 11 grandchildren, Mariah, Allie, Chanler, Colby, Mikayla, Ethen, Maggie, Montanna, Alastrina, Maximus and Kinley; four special nieces who knew him as “Uncle Brub” and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Mildred Rocheleau and an aunt, Ruth Rice and William Brown.

He was predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Jacqueline and Rene Bilodeau and two stillborn siblings.

Wayne’s wishes that there be no calling hours or funeral services.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society, Hope Lodge 237 East Avenue, Burlington 05401-3438.

The Young family would like to extend their gratitude to the UVM ICU, McClure 4, and a special thanks to Kathy and Leashea, Dr. Carl Nelson and Jean Sheehey, RN. Also to the staff and volunteers at Hope Lodge.

Wayne will always be a hero to his sons.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.