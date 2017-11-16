FAIRFAX — Wanda F. Palmer, 88, died peacefully on Nov. 14, 2017 at her home.

Wanda was born on Jan. 18, 1929 in St. Albans the daughter of Nelson and Bertha (Delaney) Chappel.

She married Leslie Palmer on Nov. 8, 1946 at St. Ann’s in Milton.

Wanda and Leslie raised their family and operated a large dairy farm on Cherrierville Road in Fairfax for many years. She loved gardening and going to the casino.

She is survived by her children Sandra Lucia and Dwight Dimond of Bristol, Mike Palmer and wife Kathy of Georgia, Nancy Coon of Williston, Mary Meigs and husband William of Fairfax, her daughter-in-law Denise Palmer of Fairfax and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Leslie; son’s Dennis and Elijah and her son-in-law Gary Coon.

As per Wanda’s wishes funeral arrangements will be private.

Memorial contributions in Wanda’s name may be made to the Fairfax Rescue, P.O. Box 428, Fairfax, VT 05454, the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 or the Franklin County Humane Society, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.