Shown here is the entrance to the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail and the angled intersection of Sheldon Road and Route 7. Improvements for both were discussed at a public meeting Tuesday.

ST. ALBANS TOWN — Residents packed St. Albans Town Hall on Tuesday night to discuss the possibility of bike lanes, sidewalks and a multi-use path from Lake Street in St. Albans City north on Route 7 to the Swanton town line.

The meeting was part of an ongoing planning process that will result in a final report with suggestions for improvements accompanied by cost estimates. Some of the recommendations, such as the addition of bike lanes, could be accomplished quickly and at low cost, according to Jonathan Slason of RSG, a Burlington consulting firm. That report will be issued this fall.

A survey conducted by RiseVT as part of the planning found that 55 percent of respondents were interested in biking along Route 7 but were concerned about safety. A lack of safe spaces to walk, crosswalks and adequate lighting also discouraged people from walking along Route 7, the survey found.

RSG recommended bike lanes be added in St. Albans Town all along the corridor. In some places that would require simply narrowing existing travel lanes for cars to 11 feet to create the needed space. In some other locations Route 7 would need to be widened, explained Roxanne Meuse of RSG.

Asked if narrower lanes would require a lower speed limit, Slason said it would not, but the narrower lanes would likely result in lower speeds all on their own.

In the downtown, RSG recommended adding dedicated bike lanes in addition to the current markings, called sharrows, which indicate where cyclists should travel. RSG also proposed changing the direction of the diagonal parking on Main Street so parkers are backing into spaces and driving out of them.

One of the challenges, particularly in the area around the entrance to the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail is businesses with wide curb cuts, such as the Messenger, and private parking within the municipal right of way.

But addressing those problems won’t be necessary until the project enters an implementation phase. Ned Connell, director of administration for St. Albans Town, said the town would likely attempt to build pedestrian and cycling infrastructure along Route 7 in phases.

In addition to the bike lanes, RSG recommended that the town install sidewalk on one side of Route 7 and a multi-use path on the other. One of the topics on which RSG is seeking public input is on which side of the road the sidewalk should be built.

From the Route 207 intersection north, the RSG is recommending just bike lanes and a multi-use path as development occurs.

