Wagner ~ Mekhoubad

ST. ALBANS — Bill and Deb Wagner of St. Albans are happy to announce the engagement of their son, Dan Wagner, to Shila Mekhoubad, daughter of Alex and Haideh Mekhoubad.

Shila graduated from University High School and UCLA in Los Angeles, California. She received her Ph.D in Molecular and Cellular Biology from Harvard University and is currently a research scientist at Biogen. Dan graduated from BFA-St. Albans and Haverford College. He received his Ph.D in Biology from MIT and is currently a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Harvard Medical School. A September 2017 wedding is planned. Dan and Shila live in Cambridge, Mass. with their dog, Rocky.