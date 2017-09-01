ST. ALBANS — Vermont State Police (VSP) and other local policing agencies conducted a safety checkpoint in front of Cadillac Motel on Route 7 Thursday morning to remind drivers to wear their seat belt and drive cautiously on their morning commute with school back in session.

Lt. Maurice Lamothe, commander of the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks, said the checkpoint not only provides an opportunity for police to educate the public about driving safely on school bus and walk/bike to school routes. It also reminds the public of the police presence in the community.

Ten or so police officers stood on the double yellow line Thursday morning, stopping cars driving north and southbound for five to 10 seconds each, asking a few questions and checking for seatbelt usage. “If there’s no indication of anything wrong, meaning any law violation, it’s a brief conversation and they pass through,” he said. “Traffic should be interrupted for the minimal amount of time.”

The checkpoint is an example of preventive policing, according to Lamothe. VSP and other agencies are working to get ahead of the problem: car accidents.

He said the number of fatal crashes this year, 41, is on par with previous years, but the string of fatalities in the beginning of August raised some red flags. Lamothe said one of the common denominators was lack of seat belt use so in response to that, the VSP is trying to create a bigger media presence around this issue and conduct more directive and saturation patrols.

