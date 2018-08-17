Marble Mill Park in Swanton is the latest target in the community's revitalization efforts.

SWANTON VILLAGE — Eighty years after Swanton’s marble mill died, volunteers are breathing new life into Marble Mill Park.

The Great Depression closed the Barney Marble Mill here in 1938, after six years of economic suffocation. People just couldn’t afford the marble Barney’s boys had jackhammered out since the early 1800s.

Marble Mill Park sits at the mill’s former site, just off of Depot Street, and has been subject to similar ailments.

Town and village officials labored for two years to install a skate park there, at which they finally succeeded in Nov. 2016. Although Reg Beliveau Jr., the village manager, said municipal officials worked to install the park for the sake of displaced kids, it was also an attempt to make the park “something our kids can enjoy, a family place.”

And that’s not how many Swanton residents see the place, according to a survey the health advocacy group RiseVT conducted in June. Those surveyed cited issues with trash, drug use, loitering and graffiti. “It’s a local hangout for the wrong crowd.” “Not safe.” “Too much concrete, not enough flora.”

Some didn’t even know the park existed. One respondent wrote, “I didn’t even know where Marble Mill was until I saw the sign.”

But respondents also described the park as “beautiful,” and “quiet,” a place with unique access to the Missisquoi River, a playground, and spaces for basketball and tennis.

And when those surveyed responded to a question about whether they would attend events in the park, the answer was a unanimous yes.

“We could tell that people really like the space,” said Betsy Fournier, a RiseVT wellness specialist.

Fournier is now leading efforts for a “more viable,” as she put it, Marble Mill Park. She’s teamed up with community member Debbie Winters, Swanton’s economic development coordinator, Elisabeth Nance, and the municipal governments for a three-piece effort to revitalize the park: forming a steering committee, creating a regular and accessible calendar of events in the park and designing an overall site plan.

