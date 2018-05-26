ST. ALBANS — Sara Young has a dream to make a difference. At 18-years-of age- she’s already accomplishing it, thanks to a new community collaboration launched by the Northwest Technical Center (NWTC).

Young, a soon to be graduate of Bellows Free Academy (BFA) and the tech center, has a passion for people. She hopes to use her high school education to propel herself forward in the field of social work.

When she was accepted into NWTC her junior year, she chose the human services program, as it most closely aligned to her passion of serving. Through the program, each student is required to do on-job placements in their chosen field.

According to Jennifer Kondrad, the Human Services Instructor, in the past most of the students coming into the program have been interested in becoming a teacher or getting involved in childcare. Most of these placement requirements end up being filled by the onsite daycare at the school. But Young had other interests.

Kondrad reached out to Voices Against Violence, a social services agency assisting domestic violence and sexual assault survivors in Franklin and Grand Isle counties. Kondrad sat down with Sophia Papka, the educator and outreach coordinator at Voices, and the two designed a one-on-one-internship for Young.

“It’s something that worked to both of our benefits. Sara was able to get hands on experience in the field she’s interested in, while Sophia’s agency got the chance to connect with a person willing to serve in a more meaningful way,” Kondrad said.

The connection that ended up being built between Young and Papka certainly was more meaningful.

“It was enriching for both of us. Sara brought a new perspective to the work we’re doing,” Papka said.

