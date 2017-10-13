Merrick Galland touches a leopard frog held by Nancy Patch during a walk on the Brownway River Trail.

ENOSBURG FALLS — Nancy Patch, the forester for Franklin and Grand Isle counties, led the way down a grassy hill Wednesday afternoon to the start of Brownway River Trail, a mile-long path bordering the Missisquoi River in Enosburg Falls.

The Galland family of Enosburg, Stacy Carpenter, a public health nurse at the Vermont Dept. of Health, and the Messenger followed, eager to learn about the plants, native and invasive to Vermont, and animals living in the 30-acre parcel of land conserved under the Vermont Land Trust.

As part of RiseVT’s fall series of show up events, one-hour activities designed to get residents outside or moving, the informational tour was free.

Patch began the walk at the trail entrance on Dickenson Ave, where it curves around Enosburg Falls Elementary School, and walked all the way to the other end on Missisquoi Street by Main Street Cemetery before turning back around.

Over the course, she explained the history of the land.

For years, the land’s purpose was agricultural, owned by Abe and Jean Brown of Enosburg, according to Patch. Then in 2002, the Brown family approached her, interested in restoring the land to forest.

Patch, a private forestry consultant at the time, led the charge. It took three springs, starting in 2003, 900 hours of volunteer labor and $60,000 in grant funding to plant trees native to not only Vermont, but to the soils and land along Missisquoi River in Enosburg Falls as well.

“We planted 7,000 trees out here,” said Patch.

“Holy 7,000?” exclaimed Merrick, the youngest Galland brother. “Holy 7,000 exactly,” Patch laughed.

