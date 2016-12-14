Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

RICHFORD — Mrs. Virginia M. Loiselle, age 66, passed away at her home in Richford, Dec. 13, 2016, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Goffstown, N.H., Jan. 21, 1950, daughter of the late Noel and Frances (Hardy) Stratton. July 31, 2008, she married Roland Loiselle. She was a homemaker in her own home, and enjoyed taking rides, but most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.

Virginia is survived by her husband Roland Loiselle of Richford, her children, Katherine Larrabee of Milton, Melissa Loiselle and her companion, Jeremy Stanhope, of Richford, Roland Loiselle and his companion, Katie Paquette, of Milton, and Robert Loiselle and his companion, Shelby Paquette, of Richford, her seven grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew, Hailey, Alex, Nevaeh, Braxton, and Paisley, and a sister Shirley Siple and her husband, Butch, of Williston. She was predeceased by her parents, and a son, John Gaudette, Jr.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, at 11 a.m. in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Chapel, 86 South Main St., St. Albans. The family will receive condolences at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 85 Astor Avenue, Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062. Online condolences and memories may be shared at the funeral home website: www.bradyandlevesque.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home and Commemorative Services.