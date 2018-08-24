ENOSBURG FALLS — Villagers might have noticed something new this summer at the intersection of Duffy Hill and West Enosburg roads, visitors something curious beside the Bridge of Flowers and Light: a white brick building, brand new, unmarked and unlabeled, save for two signs.

The writing is, literally, on the wall. Identical placards on parallel sides of the building urge the visitor to “Push for Interior Lighting.” Beneath each placard sits a green button, ready to be pushed.

Looking through the building’s tall windows, a visitor can make out a mass of pipes, gauges, steps, cranks and dials.

An imaginative visitor might wonder if they’ve stumbled across a time machine, plopped here at the corner of Vermont Route 108 without any visible explanation. And that visitor wouldn’t be entirely wrong.

Here the village government has preserved a piece of Enosburg Falls’ history: its old diesel generator.

This exhibit, constructed by Guilmette’s Handyman Services, is the second phase in what village officials call an “eco park,” a project those officials have pursued for nearly 10 years.

Jon Elwell, the village manager, said the park’s central idea is the development of electrical energy over time. The village’s hydroelectric facility sits just behind this new building, the village’s current primary source of electric power. The new building houses its decommissioned generator, an obsolete form of creating electricity.

The building has solar panels on its roof, and Elwell said officials are mulling the idea of building a wind turbine model — just a model — beside it. The solar and wind power generators would act as examples of future electric generation.

Pick up a copy of the Messenger’s weekend edition for the full story or subscribe to our digital edition.