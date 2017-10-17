On April 6, 2017, the members of the Machine Gun Unit gathered outside of St. Albans City Hall where they had slept the night before. The unit then marched to the railroad station where they departed for Fort Ethan Allen and later the front lines in France.

For Veterans Day, the Messenger will be publishing the names and photos of local veterans and active duty service members. To honor someone in your life, email jake@samessenger.com the following:

the veteran’s name and photo in jpg format,

rank and branch of service,

years of service and/or countries served in,

your name as the submitter, and

a short message, if you would like to include one.

Submissions may also be mailed to 281 North Main Street, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Deadline is Nov. 6, 2017. There is no charge for photos and names to appear in this section.