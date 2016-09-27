Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ENOSBURG FALLS – Veronica M. Parent, age 78, passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016 at the University of Vermont Health Center with her loving family at her side.

She was born in East Fairfield on April 11, 1938 the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Gendron) Mitchell.

She attended grade school in East Fairfield and Brigham Academy in Bakersfield. Veronica worked for many years as a nurse’s aide at Verdelle Village Nursing Home in St. Albans and was very devoted to her many patients. Veronica loved fishing, sewing, gardening and traveling with her husband, Robert.

Veronica is survived by her husband, Robert Parent of Enosburg Falls. Veronica and Robert were married Aug. 14, 1990. She is also survived by her daughters, Cyndi Boucher and her husband Adan of Gilbert, Ariz., and Sandy Ballard of Terryville, Conn.; her grandchildren, Mike, Brian, Scott and Tammy; her siblings, Howard Mitchell and his wife, Joyce, Diane Andrews, and Wayne Mitchell and his wife, Carolyn (Trudell), all of East Fairfield; her brothers-in-law, Leo Paul Parent and his wife, Yvette, of Berlin, N.H. and Maurice Parent and his wife, Florence, of Gorham, N.H.; several nieces and nephews; her step-daughter, Linda Parent of Marietta, Ga. Besides her parents, Veronica was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Francis Andrews.

In keeping with Veronica’s wishes, memorial services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Georges Cemetery in Bakersfield.

For those who wish, contributions in Veronica’s memory may be made to Enosburgh Ambulance Service, 83 Sampsonville Road, Enosburg Falls, Vt. 05450.

