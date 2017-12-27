SWANTON — Vernon William Hazard a lifelong resident of this area passed away Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at home with his wife, Barb and daughter, Tina at his side following a long illness.

Born in St. Albans on May 21, 1938, he was the son of the late Vernon Royal and Carolyn (Ballard) Hazard. Vernon was 79 years old.

On June 23, 1990, Vernon married Barbara Dubie Parah, who survives him.

Vernon was a 1958 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and then went to work for Jack Klecka in Georgia as a mechanic. He also served in the Vermont National Guard for nine years. He then went to work for R.L. Vallee, retiring following 43 years of service. He also was a longtime member of St. Albans Elks Lodge.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Barbara, of Swanton; his three daughters, Tammy M. (Hazard) Curtis of Quinton, Virginia, Terry L. (Hazard) Masden of Fisherville, Ky. and Tina L. (Hazard) Laroche of West Berkshire, Vt., as well as six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two sisters, Susan (Hazard) Brewer of Lamesa, Texas and Dorothy (Hazard) Wood of Turner Falls, Mass. and many nieces and nephews.

Vernon is also survived by Barbara’s family; Mark Parah of Baldwinsville, N.Y., Richard Parah of Swanton, Vt., Dale Parah of Louisville, Ky., Amy Parah of Underhill, Vt. and nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and Barbara’s sibling’s, Bernice Richard of Swanton, Vt., Ruth Thomas of Swanton, Vt., Paul Dubie of Ocala, Fla., David Dubie of Highgate, Vt. and Nancy Lavigne of Swanton, Vt.

In addition to his parents, Vernon was pre-deceased by his sister, Norma (Hazard) Morrell and Barbara’s siblings, Robert Dubie, Richard Dubie and Joyce Deso.

A special thank you to the Franklin County Home Health for their support and care, especially to Jean Dubie and Nicole Ward.

A graveside service with military honors will take place at the family lot in Sanderson’s Corners Cemetery in Fairfax at a day and time to be announced at a later date.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Franklin County Home Health Agency, Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

Assisting the Hazard family is the Heald Funeral Home of St. Albans, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.