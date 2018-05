FAIRFAX- Military Honors for Vernon W. Hazard, who passed away on Dec. 22, 2017, will be held on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at 10 a.m. in Sanderson Corners Cemetery, Fletcher Road, Fairfax.

Following the service, Vern’s family will receive friends at the Elks Lodge, Grice Brook Road in St. Albans.

Assisting the Hazard family is the Heald Funeral Home of St. Albans.