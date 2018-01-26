St. Albans City School student form the words Rise VT in this Messenger file photo.

ST. ALBANS — During his Tuesday afternoon budget address, Gov. Phil Scott praised the statewide expansion of RiseVT, a community health initiative spearheaded by a Northwestern Medical Center, as a centerpiece of the state’s healthcare system.

“RiseVT… has empowered its residents to make healthier choices, encouraging exercise and eating better to reduce chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease,” Scott said of the initiative. “Coupled with the state’s existing prevention initiatives… RiseVT will improve health and continue our transition to a prevention-focused model of healthcare that lowers costs and builds upon our reputation as the nation’s healthiest state.”

According to a press release shared by the RiseVT intiative, the statewide expansion of the Franklin County and Grand Isle-area health initiative was only recently made official, with OneCare Vermont, an Accountable Care Organization that coordinates Medicare and Medicaid in Vermont, hosting the initiative’s statewide staff.

RiseVT is an initiative designed by a partnership between NMC, area community members and the Vermont Department of Health that encourages community health and wellness through local grants and outreach within schools, businesses and municipalities. By coordinating existing local health efforts and providing them resources, the initiative helps communities develop access to healthier lifestyle choices and a stronger sense of wellness.

The goal of the initiative is to address wellness through supporting existing programs in the community, according to Franklin and Grand Isle Counties’ Department of Health District Director Judy Ashley, who helped pilot the RiseVT program.

“The goal of RiseVT has always been to amplify whatever was going on in the community,” Ashley said. “It’s not a top-down process but a bottom-up process.”

“[We want] people to understand that you have power and control to change the culture of your community,” Ashley added.

