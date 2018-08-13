Messenger File Photo, Nov. 2016

ST. ALBANS — Tuesday is Primary Day in Vermont. Voters will be selecting candidates to be their party’s standard bearer in the November General Election contests for governor, the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives.

Locally, there is just one primary contest – for probate judge. Both Vaughn Comeau and Bob Farrar, the only two candidates in the race, have filed as Democrats. The victor could be the new probate judge, provided the other doesn’t receive enough write-in votes on the Republican ballot to qualify as the Republican candidate. In that event, the two would face off again in November.

With well-established incumbents in Rep. Peter Welch and Sen. Bernie Sanders, the top of the ticket is unlikely to draw voters to the polls in mid-August.

That leaves the gubernatorial race where incumbent Phil Scott is being challenged by fellow Republican Keith Stern over Scott’s decision to sign gun safety legislation, as well as several other issues.

On the Democratic side, there are four candidates, led by former Vermont Economic Cooperative CEO Christine Hallquist, who, if she wins the primary, would be the highest profile transgender woman to seek elective office.

The biggest challenge to Hallquist comes from James Ehlers, familiar to Franklin County voters from his work with Lake Champlain International.

The other two candidates in the race are Breda Siegel who has argued state government needs representatives from a wider range of economic backgrounds, and 14-year-old Ethan Sonneborn.

