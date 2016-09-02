Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS – Velma L. Grunewald passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, at the Franklin County Rehab.

She was born in St. Louis, Mo. on May 14, 1928, the daughter of the late George E. and Freida W. (Brockmann) Grunewald.

Survivors include her brother, LeRoy Grunewald and his wife, Marilyn, of St. Albans Town; her niece, Deborah Johansen and her husband, Glenn, and their children, Trevor, Justin and Erik; her niece, Lisa Grunewald and her nephew, Garrett Grunewald and his wife, Jennifer, and their children, Abigail and Elijah.

Services will be private and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Northwestern Medical Center, c/o Community Relations Office, 133 Fairfield Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

Assisting the Grunewald family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence to Velma’s family are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.