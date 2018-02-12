ENOSBURGH – Vaughn W. LaCross, age 75, passed away Saturday morning, February 10, 2018, at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans with his family at his side.

He was born December 25, 1942 in Enosburgh the son of the late Victor & Hazel (Stanley) LaCross.

Vaughn was a lifelong resident of Enosburgh. He worked several jobs including, foreman at the Cheese Plant, wood loader and grinder operator at the Sheldon Pulp Mill, laborer for Pizzagalli Construction (working on the parking garage at the Medical Center in Burlington), helping his nephew Jamie at the Mountain View Skids pallet mill, and logging with Raymond Vaillancourt.

Vaughn enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cribbage, car races, and baseball with his favorite team being the Boston Red Sox.

He is survived by his children, Tammy Burns of Enosburgh, Ricky LaCross and his partner Kathy Pudvah of Enosburgh, Joey LaCross of Berkshire, Jackie Ovitt and her partner Tony Ovitt of Bakersfield, Justin Barnes of Swanton, and Shane Robidoux and his partner John of St. Albans; his grandchildren, Jesse, Dustin, Amie, Keallie, Shaun, Trevor, Cassie, Jeffrey, Christine, Carrie, Timothy, Carter, Douglas, Laura, Whitney, Derick and Miranda; many great grandchildren; his sisters, Natalie Morin of Concord N.H., Elizabeth Cather of Benbrook, Texas, and Dale Machia of Auburn, N.Y.; many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Vaughn was predeceased by his grandson, Shane Dash; his brothers, Darwin, Leroy, Victor Jr., and Kent LaCross; and his sisters, Eldora LaCross and Waneta Larose.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 15, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday at the Spears Funeral Home on Thursday from 12 p.m. until the hour of the funeral.

For those who wish, contributions in Vaughn’s memory may be made to University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor North, Burlington, VT 05405.

