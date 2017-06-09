Van Camp Packing Co., South Main Street 1911

The Van Camp Packing Co. of St. Albans is shown here in a vintage post card.

Just

The Facts Owned by

This is the Van Camp packing factory on South Main Street as it looked in the early years of the 20th century.

Be sure to note that all deliveries are being done with horse and wagon. This building would later become the H.P. Hood facility until it would finally close some 50 years later. Did you work there, or perhaps one of your parents work there? Do you possibly have photographs? Can you provide us with more information about this building and those who worked there?

If you have more information, please call the museum at 527-7933 or contact us at stamuseum.org