Update on Lake Street shooting

Police have secured the scene of the shooting on Lake Street in the parking lot adjacent to Holy Angels. The victim was in the green car.

By Joel Lehman Managing Editor More stories by Joel

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS CITY — The Messenger has spoken with St. Albans Police Dept. Chief Gary Taylor at the scene of the shooting. Taylor confirmed that was shot on Lake Street this afternoon.

The victim was shot in his vehicle. A car filled with five suspects fled the scene.

Previous police reports indicated that the victim was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in critical condition.

Taylor said police immediately put out a Be On the Lookout order for the suspects’ car, which was quickly spotted in Swanton by the Swanton Police Dept. Six Vermont State Police units then responded to Swanton. The man believed to be the primary shooter is in custody and that scene has been secured, said Taylor. Police will be taking the car to the state police barracks and seeking a warrant for a search.

The crime scene is still being processed, but Taylor said police believe at least six shots were fired. All of the windows were shot out of the car, he reported.

We will have additional details as they become available and the full story in Friday’s paper.