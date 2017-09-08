The gathering shown above took place at the Universalist Church which used to be located on Bishop Street.

If you were to walk down Bishop Street today you would not have any idea that a church once stood on the right side of the street. Between Lincoln Avenue and the Museum was once a substantial brick edifice with a bell tower and it stood where now is an apartment building. It was demolished in the later years of the last century and materials from it were used to create a new building on a lot at the end of Upper Weldon Street.

In one photograph is an early interior view of the pulpit, and on the wall it reads, “There shall be one fold, and one Shepherd”. In another view we have of the interior of the church the organ at the right does not appear in it. Perhaps it was added later?

In the other photograph, above, taken sometime in the 1940s is the Lend-A-Hand crew of the Universalist Church. It would appear that the ladies are on a summer outing. The list of ladies includes Mrs. Sturtevant, Kitty Nixon, Lois Brown, Mrs. Guy Barker, Nettie George, Mrs. Mooney, Eva Denison, Bessie Scofield, ?, Claire Theving, Hazel Wells, Mrs. A Soule, and Mary Lambert.

If you have information about the church or the people in these photographs, please contact the museum at 802-527-7933.