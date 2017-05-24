United Way honors Perrigo Nutritionals

Molly Lambert, left, with Martha Maksym, right, the former executive director of United Way of Northwestern Vermont, who was awarded the organization's Community Impact Award yesterday.

‘If ever there was a time when we needed to recognize our common unity and pay attention to those in our community who maybe don’t have what others of us have, now is the moment.’ - Martha Maksym, Deputy Secretary of Human Services

COLCHESTER — Several Franklin County individuals and businesses received honors at the United Way of Northwest Vermont’s inaugural awards ceremony Tuesday evening.

Nearly 300 people gathered in the Dion Family Student Center at St. Michael’s College for the event.

Perrigo Nutritionals’ Georgia branch received the “Campaign of the Year” award for the facility’s 2016 fundraising campaign. Speaker Cari Kelley, a United Way campaign manager, called the award United Way’s “highest honor.”

United Way campaign manager Paula Short said the award honors the use of “best campaign practices” such as year-to-year growth in participation, dollars raised and the level of CEO and employee involvement.

United Way campaign co-manager Jenna Cortez said Perrigo Nutritionals more than doubled its fundraising from the previous year, and had the highest dollar-for-dollar growth of any organization in Franklin, Grand Isle and Chittenden counties.

Short praised Perrigo Nutritionals’ “generous corporate leading.”

“We watched as they followed a recipe for results,” she said of the infant formula producer.

