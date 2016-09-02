Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ST. ALBANS — Richard D. Underwood Jr., age 67 passed away Aug. 26, 2016 from complications following a liver transplant at the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare Hospital. Richard is from St. Albans.

He leaves behind Melanie, wife of 28 years; sister, Martha and brother-in-law, Steve Rocheleau; daughter, Trista Underwood of Austin, Texas; sisters-in-law, Susan and Leigh-Ann; brother-in-law Bob, and the many nieces and nephews he loved dearly.

He is predeceased by his father Richard Underwood Sr. and his mother Rachel (Peralta). He was an entrepreneur, owner of Poor Richards restaurant and creator of Richard’s BBQ Sauce. He devoted the last years of his life to the St. Albans Senior Center and many veteran associations: DAV, VFW, VVA, and American Legion.

A date for the service will be provided in the coming days.