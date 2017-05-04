Two local businesses fund STEM scholarship

Monica Greene, center, of Vermont Precision Tool takes visitors on a tour in this Messenger file photo.

WINOOSKI – Vermont Student Assistance Corp. and the J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation today announced a new scholarship for Franklin County students, funded by two local businesses.

MED Associates, based in Fairfax, and Vermont Precision Tools, located in Swanton, have each contributed to establish this new $1,000 scholarship, which will allow two local students to continue their education in the fields of manufacturing, engineering or a technology-related field.

“This is an exciting time for the advancement of the community, future learning and continual improvement. We see this scholarship as a great opportunity to help a local student be successful in our community and establish a bright future. We are happy to help support this initiative,” said Valdemar Garibay, Vice President of MED Associates.

For Vermont Precision Tools, the scholarship is about helping the next generation of Vermonters create their future. “It’s an honor to provide this scholarship; our success is built on investing in current and future team members in a supportive community,” said Monica Greene, president.

The Franklin County scholarship is part of a new VSAC pilot program, funded by the McClure Foundation. The program encourages students, especially those with modest incomes, and who are the first in their family to pursue higher education, to participate in dual enrollment courses, early college or an adult technical education program.

“We thank these businesses for their generosity and commitment to the community and Vermont’s economy,” said Scott Giles, VSAC president and CEO. “We know that seven out of 10 jobs coming to Vermont will require some training or education after high school. These scholarships are about helping Franklin County students be prepared for their future careers.”

The scholarship is open to students who live in Franklin County; attend BFA St. Albans, BFA Fairfax, Enosburg Falls or Richford high schools, and who have successfully completed dual enrollment, early college or an adult technical education course and plan to continue their education into college.

Applicants are required to complete the FAFSA and Vermont State Grant applications and submit an essay that answers “How has your completion of dual enrollment, early college or adult technical education helped you with your future education and career goals?”

Deadline for applications is May 29. For more information or to submit your essay with name and high school, email Susie Moakley at: Moakley@vsac.org.