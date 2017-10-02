St. Albans City Police officers keep people away from the scene of two deaths at 28 Lincoln Ave. this morning. The deaths were discovered Sunday evening.

ST. ALBANS CITY — St. Albans Police officers said two bodies were found inside a Lincoln Avenue apartment on Sunday night.

According to a statement from police chief Gary Taylor, officers were responding to a request for a welfare check at 28 Lincoln Avenue.

Relatives of a man staying at the residence were concerned because they had not heard from him for several days, according to Taylor. The relatives had obtained a key from the landlord, which officers used to enter the building.

Inside, they found two bodies with obvious signs of trauma and violence in and around them, Taylor stated.

Officers searched the apartment and determined no one else was in the apartment.

Names of the victims had not been released as of press time.

Police have obtained a search warrant for the residence and the Vermont State Police Mobile Crime Unit was to have arrived this morning to aid in the investigation.

Taylor said there is “no known or identified threat to the public.