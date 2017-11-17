Albert Bombardier at the Hog Island turkey farm of his grandfather, Claude Donaldson.

SWANTON — If you live in West Swanton, Hog Island is all around you. And you might not even know it.

Even those who know that the West Swanton area was once called “Hog Island” might not know why, or when it was called such, or when the hog population relinquished its rights to the human dwellers who now reside there.

Ron Kilburn, the Swanton Historical Society’s president, explored those questions in a talk on Hog Island at the Swanton Railroad Depot Museum on Oct. 29.

It was a talk only Kilburn could give, a tale of turkeys, stolen bells, transportation troubles and hogs. And it began with a question: “What’s in a name?”

In the case of “Hog Island,” Kilburn took the easy part first: “Island.”

“Water really defines our community,” Kilburn said. “It defines our heritage.”

The Village of Swanton was once known as Missisquoi Village, after the river running through, and around, much of its land. What’s now known as the Lower Swanton Dam was called the Taquahunga Falls.

Water, Kilburn said, “defines how people used to live, work, play. Water to seemed to affect everything” — especially transportation.

