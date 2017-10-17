Tuesday’s local sports: Soccer Posted by Jake Coughlin | Oct 17, 2017 | Local Sports | 0 | Enosburg’s Annie Neuberger sprints after the ball and toward the Hazen goal during the Hornets’ 3-1 victory over the Wildcats on Monday. Below, Laurel Howell gets control of the ball for Enosburg. Tuesday’s Messenger has coverage from the following local games: Enosburg vs. Hazen Union Girls Soccer; Missisquoi vs. Spaulding Boys Soccer. Check the Messenger every day for all of your local sports coverage! Share: Rate: