Tuesday’s local sports: football and golf

BFA-St. Albans’ Jamie Ledoux intercepts a pass in front of Missisquoi’s Emmery Dunphy during Saturday night’s Powder Puff flag football game at the Collins-Perley Sports Center. The annual contest between MVU and BFA seniors was a fund-raiser for Kamp Ta-Kum-Ta, and attracted one of the largest crowds to attend an event at the stadium. At right, BFA quarterback Hannah Letourneau throws a pass to a teammate and, below, the teams square off at the line of scrimmage. To donate, visit www.takumta.org/.