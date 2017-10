Tuesday’s Local Sports: Cross Country and Football

Yellowjackets and Thunderbirds take flight at the start of the Division II cross country state championship race Saturday at Thetford Academy. From left, for Milton, Anna Kaigle, Angela Lazzaro, Brooke Stankiewicz, Kate Porter and Mariah Savard; for Missisquoi, Callie Parks — the top local finisher among the girls — and Anna Brueckner (592). Below, six of the BFA-St. Albans varsity boys, from left, John Thompson, Sam LaRosa, Sam Handy, Beau Zawisza, Riley Maher, and Jared Sparr.