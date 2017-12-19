Andrew Billings draws a charge on Colchester’s Thomas Vesosky in the third quarter Monday night,
helping launch BFA-St. Albans on a 16-0 run to take control of the game. At left, Bobwhite defender Danny Smullen blocks a shot by the Lakers’ Stephen Emmons.
Tuesday’s Messenger has coverage from the following local sporting events:
BFA-St. Albans vs. Colchester Boys Basketball;
BFA St. Albans Nordic Skiing competition results.
For more local sports coverage, pick up a copy of the Messenger every day!